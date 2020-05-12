How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Medical Bed Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By 2020 – 2026 | Stryker, Invacare Corporation, Merivaara Corp., GF Health Products, Inc., Maquet Getinge Group

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Bed Market is forecasted to grow at 5.75% for 2019-2026 with factor such as availability of less number of beds in public hospital will hamper the growth of the market in emerging economies.



No of cases increasing very rapidly due to COVID-19, as a result, more people will need treatments and availability of hospital beds is very less. A recent study published by Data Bridge Market Research on the Global Medical Bed Market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Medical Bed Market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Medical Bed market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Medical Bed market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that medical bed market is targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in Asia-Pacific medical bed market in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the medical bed market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Stryker

GF Health Products, Inc.

LINET Group SE

Invacare Corporation

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Amico Corporation

Getinge Group

Antano Group

Medical Device Depot, Inc.

Merivaara Corp.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG

Market Definition: Global Medical Bed Market

Medical bed is designed to provide support, comfort, safety and assistance to the patient. Medical beds comes in different types such as electric, non-electric as well as manual bed due to aged people, chronic diseases, home care setting along with the need of patients.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in healthcare industry is driving the market.

Increasing number of beds in private hospitals is major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Decline number of beds in public hospitals is restraining the growth of this market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodologies Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Industry Trends Compliance in Medical Bed Market Medical Bed Market, By Service Medical Bed Market, By Deployment Type Medical Bed Market, By Organization Size Medical Bed Market Analyses, By Vertical Geographic Analyses North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East & Africa Competitive Landscapes Detailed Company Profiles Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Medical Bed Market

Split By Type

(Manual, Semi- Electric, Full Electric, Specialty Hospital Bed)

Split By Usage

(Acute Care, Long Term Care, Psychiatric Care, Maternity)

Split By Application

(Intensive Care, Non Intensive)

Split By Type

(Electric Beds, Semi Electric Bed, Manual Bed)

Split By End- User

(Hospital, Home Care, Elderly Care)

Split By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed overview of Medical Bed Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies. Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market. What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated? What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Medical Bed Market? SWOT Analysis of each key players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same. What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Key Pointers Covered in the Medical Bed Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

