FourKites Takes the Virtual Stage with Google, Uber, AWS and Others at RedisConf 2020 Takeaway Conference

Two-day gathering showcases the world’s largest tech platforms on driving efficiencies and competitive benefits for customers

RedisConf 2020 Takeaway , which starts May 12, features more than 50 sessions over two days, focused on ways customers can fine-tune their data platform strategy to gain a competitive edge. The roster of presenting companies includes Microsoft, Google, Uber, Twilio, Facebook, Apple, Intel, AWS, Lyft, Uber, Dell and Oracle Cloud, among others.

As shippers, carriers and brokers grapple with the sharp fluctuations in demand due to the COVID-19 health emergency, the importance of accurate and real-time data tools has become mission-critical. Companies of all sizes need platforms that can handle the volume and velocity of data, and that can scale accordingly. FourKites engineering leaders will speak to various technical aspects of memory optimization in the FourKites platform. The world’s largest network of shippers, carriers and 3PLs rely on FourKites to track and provide predictive insights on millions of shipments powered by trillions of machine signals, spanning 80+ countries globally.

“We are federating data at scale, and powering the supply chain of giants,'' said FourKites CTO Vivek Vaid. “Our engineers are pushing the boundaries of the platform every single day to handle increases in freight volume, complexity of global supply chains and user expectations of a fast, well-designed product. As members of the open source community, continually improving our products for the greater good, we are honored and excited to be presenting among this group of esteemed peers.”

