Ruhnn to Participate in Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced its participation in Citi Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference. The conference, which will take place on May 19-21, 2020, will be conducted with a virtual format.



The Company’s management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors. For additional information, please contact your Citi representative.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet KOL facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 159 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 201.5 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: ir.ruhnn.com .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited

Sterling Song

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +86-571-2825-6700

E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com



