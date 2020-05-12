Theratechnologies to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on May 19, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the RBC Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. ET.



The audio portion of management’s live and archived webcast can be accessed from https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/healthcare2020/96103453385.cfm . The archived webcast will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live event until August 18, 2020.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing unmet medical needs by bringing to market specialized therapies for people with orphan medical conditions, including those living with HIV. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations

617-356-1009







