Ontario REALTORS® Donate $480,000 to COVID-19 Stressed Shelters and Food Banks

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As COVID-19 continues to put pressure on the province’s already stretched shelter system, the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) today announced it is donating $480,000 to Ontario shelters and shelter-based charities through the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation. OREA’s donation will reach the most vulnerable populations through more than 50 shelters and food banks across Ontario.

“Ontario’s Realtors are deeply connected to the people, places and happenings that make our neighbourhoods home. With so many local shelters struggling to respond to increased demand, new procedures and outbreaks, we needed to do something to help,” said OREA President, Sean Morrison. “It is our hope that this donation will help shelters and food banks through this incredibly difficult time. And when this is behind us, Ontario Realtors will still be there, as they’ve been for more than 40 years, raising money to support our local shelters and food banks.”

The funding will be distributed by the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation (ORCF), an organization that has supported shelter-based organizations throughout Ontario since 1977 and receives its funding through the generosity of Ontario’s Realtors. In 2019 alone, the Foundation raised more than $1.2 million for shelter-based organizations. Today’s donation is part of OREA’s and ORCF’s longstanding commitment to helping families in need of emergency and permanent housing.

“Now more than ever, our local communities and shelters need our support,” said Kevin Crigger, President, Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation. “I’d like to thank the OREA Board of Directors for their continued support of the Foundation and for their work in responding to the current COVID crisis. This funding is consistent with the socially responsible leadership that OREA, its 37 Member Boards and its Realtor Members provide to the Ontario communities they serve.”

The donation is being redirected from OREA’s one-time $5 million dollar grant to the Ontario REALTORS® Care Foundation (ORCF) made earlier this year, facilitating a faster and direct distribution of funds at a time of need. The funds will be directed to local charities by OREA’s 37 Member Boards.

About the Ontario Real Estate Association

The Ontario Real Estate Association represents 80,000 REALTORS® who are Members of the 37 real estate boards throughout the province. OREA’s mission is to help Ontario REALTORS® succeed in building stronger communities. For almost one hundred years, OREA has promoted higher standards in real estate for the benefit of consumers and REALTORS® alike. As one of Canada’s largest professional associations, we are Ontario’s strongest advocate for home and property ownership, property rights, and prosperous communities. OREA serves its REALTOR® members through the production of Standard Forms, top-tier advocacy, award-winning leadership development and other services.

About the Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation

The Ontario REALTORS Care® Foundation, formerly the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) Foundation was established in 1967. The Foundation supports shelter-based charitable organizations across Ontario, making a difference in the lives of people and communities where REALTORS® live and conduct business.

For more information contact:

Ontario Real Estate Association

Jean-Adrien Delicano

Specialist, Media Relations

JeanAdrienD@orea.com

416-459-6059



