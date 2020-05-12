WindMIL Therapeutics to Present at UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocyte (MILs™) products for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Don Hayden will present a corporate overview at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 3:50 pm EDT.



WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in bone marrow-derived T cell therapies, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for patients. The company’s proprietary process to activate, transform and expand T cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com.

