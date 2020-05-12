Inmar Intelligence Receives Healthcare Technology Assessment Resources Contract by Premier Inc. for RASMAS Recall Notification and Tracking Services

Agreement ensures that Inmar Intelligence’s RASMAS Enterprise Recall Management solution is the sole source recall solution on the HTAR contract for the next three years.

/EIN News/ -- Winston-Salem, NC, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that the company has been awarded the Healthcare Technology Assessment Resources (HTAR) contract by Premier Inc. for providing recall notification/tracking services for members to use throughout their facilities. The contract, beginning June 1, ensures that Inmar Intelligence’s RASMAS Enterprise Recall Management solution is the sole source recall solution on the HTAR contract for the next three years.

Inmar Intelligence’s RASMAS is currently used in 60 percent of hospitals in the U.S. to help reduce legal risk, improve patient safety, simplify regulatory reporting, and enhance the recall management process. Providers and suppliers join the RASMAS community to automate product alert distribution and electronically participate in remediation activities, saving most importantly lives, but also time and money. This state-of-the-art engineering technique provides pharmacies with a comprehensive solution that streamlines the recall management communication process making it more organized, faster and more effective. By providing real-time reporting and evaluation, creating a thorough and immediate audit trail, simplifying workflow and combining recall notifications to organize internal processes, RASMAS has helped healthcare organizations reduce alert processing time by up to 80 percent.

“With more than 25 years of helping clients, servicing over 50,000 pharmacies, 84 percent of hospitals and processing over 95 percent of the industry’s wholesale returns, Inmar Intelligence is proud to be awarded another contract that solidifies our standing as the leader in pharmaceutical returns,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “Our RASMAS Enterprise Recall Management solution can drive Premier member’s recall process to ensure that all recalls are handled per their specific health system’s policy.”

Although previously under contract with Premier Inc. this new contract extends the partnership for three years while also guaranteeing that Inmar Intelligence’s RASMAS offering will be the only recall notification solution contracted for Premier members moving forward.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s RASMAS Recall Management offering, please visit https://www.inmar.com/rasmas-recall-management.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

With an eye to accelerating commerce, we reimagine technology, data science and analytics to improve outcomes for pharmaceutical manufacturers, hospitals, pharmacies, health systems, insurance organizations and the patients they serve. Our healthcare analytics, platforms and services create efficiencies to optimize results, strategic insights and to drive profitable growth.

Inmar has been a trusted intermediary since 1980. We manage billions of dollars of healthcare transactions, applying the highest standard for data and financial controls that go beyond regulatory requirements.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please follow Inmar Intelligence on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar Intelligence has unmatched access to billions of consumer and business transactions in real-time.

