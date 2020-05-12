EHang to Participate in the 5th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the 5th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.



The conference will feature virtual one-on-one meetings with emerging growth companies in technology, industrial growth and consumer sectors. Richard Liu, Chief Financial Officer of EHang will host one-on-one meetings to discuss the Company’s latest business development via teleconference throughout the day.

Institutional investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one conference meeting with EHang are encouraged to contact your Oppenheimer sales representative or EHang's Investor Relations at ir@ehang.com .

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is a leading global full-service brokerage and investment bank that has, for more than 130 years, provided clients with the financial expertise and insight to help them achieve their goals. Oppenheimer’s proud tradition of providing innovative, customized solutions to clients sets it apart from its competitors. Oppenheimer believes in independent thinking that leads to innovative strategies tailored to its clients’ needs. For more information, visit www.oppenheimer.com .

About EHang

EHang (Nasdaq: EH) is the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous, and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management, and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com .

Media Contact: pr.cn@ehang.com

Investor Contact: ir@ehang.com

In the U.S.: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com

In China: Susie@blueshirtgroup.com



