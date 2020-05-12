Effect of COVID-19 Seed Treatment Market 2020 Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Seed Treatment Market 2020

Seed Treatment is a technique used for the improvement of growth of the seed and young plants by using specific techniques. By using a protective coating, the seed can be saved from various soil-borne and seed-borne organisms. The treatment helps the early plant growth resulting in increased productivity in the long term. These modified products help the plant to absorb the optimal amount of pesticides and ensures good protection against common pests and diseases. Seed treatments are completely safe for beneficial organisms like earthworms. As it contains a little active ingredient, the environmental impact is minimal in nature as compared to chemical pesticides.

Costly seeds like GMO required seed treatments as they are expensive in nature. The increasing adoption of GMO ensures industry growth throughout the world. The expensive nature of Seed Treatment is preventing the growth of this industry in developing countries such as India, China, and other South and South-East Asian countries

The increased demand for GMOs and gradually decreasing costs will benefit the industry in the long, run and as a result, the industry is expected to show a good compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation of Global Seed Treatment Market

The global market of Seed Treatment can be segmented based on Function, Type, Crop Type, Method, and Regions.

On the basis of Function, the industry is segmented into Insecticide, Inoculant, Fungicide, Fertilizers, and Plant Growth Regulators.

By Type, the market segmentation includes Biological seed treatment, Physical seed treatment, and Chemical seed treatment. Among them, the chemical seed treatment dominates the market due to better protection.

On the basis of crop type, the market is divided into Oilseeds and Pulses, Nuts, Fruits, Vegetables, Cereals and Grains, and others.

By the method, the industry includes Seed coating, Seed dressing, and Seed pelleting. Seed pelleting is technologically sophisticated and comparatively expensive in nature, while due to cheap price, Seed dressing is widely adopted by masses.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Global Seed Treatment Market

The geographical segmentation of Seed Treatment includes different regions and countries. Some of them are North America, Europe, Indo Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and the African region.

The use of high quality patented seeds throughout North America is ensuring its leading position in the world market. The wide use of less technologically advanced seeds in the Indo Pacific region did not help the regional market to achieve its potential. The increasing innovation and technological advancement will help the region to grow fast. South America contributes a large share of the market owing to a large production of Soybean and Corn, which require extensive seed treatment.

Key Players:

The crucial Players in the Seed Treatment market are Syngenta, BASF, Bayer, Nufarm Lim-ited, Helena Agri Enterprises LLC, Sumitomo Chemical, BioWorks, Novozymes, DuPont, and Germains

Key market segments covered

By Function

• Fungicide

• Insecticide

• Inoculant

• Plant Growth Regulators

• Fertilizers

By Type

• Physical

• Chemical

• Biological

By Crop Type

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Nuts, Fruits & Vegetables

• Others (Sugarcane)

By Method

• Seed dressing

• Seed coating

• Seed pelleting

By Region

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Rest of the World

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



