Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 12 May 2020, 9am EAT

African Union Member States (53) reporting COVID-19 cases (66,373) deaths (2,336), and recoveries (23,095) by region:

Central (5,948 cases; 219 deaths; 1,880 recoveries): Burundi (19; 1; 7), Cameroon (2,579; 114; 1,465), Central African Republic (179; 0; 12), Chad (333; 31; 53), Congo (287; 11; 53), DRC (1,102; 44; 146), Equatorial Guinea (439; 4; 13), Gabon (802; 9; 127), Sao Tome & Principe (208; 5; 4)

Eastern (6,461; 199; 2,359): Comoros (11; 1; 0), Djibouti (1,227; 3; 872), Eritrea (39; 0; 38), Ethiopia (250; 5; 105), Kenya (700; 33; 251), Madagascar (186*; 0; 105), Mauritius (332; 10; 322), Rwanda (285; 0; 150), Seychelles (11; 0; 10), Somalia (1,089; 52; 121), South Sudan (174; 0; 2), Sudan (1,526; 74; 161), Tanzania (509; 21; 167), Uganda (122; 0; 55)

Northern (23,022; 1,277; 8,561): Algeria (5,891; 507; 2,841), Egypt (9,746; 533; 2,172), Libya (64; 3; 24), Mauritania (8; 1; 6), Morocco (6,281; 188; 2,811),Tunisia (1,032; 45; 707)

Southern (11,376; 225; 4,595): Angola (45; 2; 13), Botswana (24; 1; 12), Eswatini (175; 2; 28), Malawi (57; 3; 14), Mozambique (103; 0; 34), Namibia (16; 0; 11), South Africa (10,652; 206; 4,357), Zambia (267; 7; 117), Zimbabwe (37; 4; 9) Western (19,566; 416; 5,700): Benin (319; 2; 62), Burkina Faso (760; 50; 584), Cape Verde (260; 2; 58), Cote d'Ivoire (1,730; 21; 818), Gambia (22; 1; 10), Ghana (4,700; 22; 494), Guinea (2,213; 11; 771), Guinea-Bissau (761; 3; 26), Liberia (211; 20; 85), Mali (712; 39; 377), Niger (832; 46; 637), Nigeria (4,641; 150; 902), Senegal (1,886; 19; 715), Sierra Leone (338; 19; 72), Togo (181; 11; 89)



