Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Angie Motshekga consults on sector recovery plans ahead of the reopening of schools during Coronavirus COVID-19 alert level 4

The Minister of Basic Education Mrs Angie Motshekga has today held a series of scheduled meetings with stakeholders in the basic education sector. The purpose of the meetings were to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

The first meeting was that of the Council of Education Ministers (Ministers and MECs). This was followed by another meeting with the leadership of teacher unions. The last session was held with the School Governing Body Associations and the South African Principals Association. These consultative sessions happened ahead of the Minister’s return to the National Coronavirus Command Council set to take place on Tuesday, May 12. Cabinet is also scheduled to sit on Wednesday where it is expected that the Recovery Plan of the Education Sector will also be discussed. On Thursday, the Minister will brief the media on the preparations towards the reopening of schools. At the media briefing the Minister will provide details that include the final dates and detailed plans for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools. The Minister wishes to reassure South Africans that the safety of teachers and learner and all employees is paramount in all the decisions that are taken.

Issued by: Department of Basic Education



