New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Practicing Positive Guidance with Infants and Toddlers

Positive guidance is an approach to working with children, the goal of which is to teach self-control and good decision making skills. The strategies associated with positive guidance are designed to promote and preserve a child’s self-esteem and self-confidence. One of the keys to positive guidance is the use of positive language. The teacher encourages, promotes, or guides desired behaviors by focusing on what children can/should do (positive) instead of what they cannot/should not do (negative).

Positive guidance is a teaching tool for social emotional learning. For early childhood professionals, positive guidance is a beneficial classroom management tool. It takes time for children to learn self-control and decision making skills. In a room full of energetic, curious children who are working to develop these skills, teachers need easy and effective classroom management tools they can use to create an optimal learning environment. Using positive guidance, teachers can help toddlers:

Build a strong sense of self

Be self-confident

Make good choices

Be responsible

Learn self-control

Learning opportunities matter. The more opportunities children have to explore, the more knowledge they stand to gain. As knowledge grows, cognition grows, along with the sense of self. As children begin to see themselves as separate from parents and caregivers, they begin to explore their autonomy and will. This is an important stage of development that must be carefully managed by caregivers in a way that allows for the development of these skills without instilling a sense of shame or doubt.

This course focuses on positive guidance tools that are appropriate for use with infants and toddlers children ages 18 months - 3 years of age. Upon successful completion of this course students will be able to identify strategies for promoting self-identity, self-confidence, and self-control in infants and toddlers. This course also reviews and expands upon theories, theorists, and concepts regarding human behavior and early childhood development.

“By putting the strategies discussed in the course into effect, teachers can promote self-confidence, which in turn promotes exploration and the building of knowledge and skills—and ultimately a greater self-identity,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.

GUI107: Practicing Positive Guidance with Infants and Toddlers is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish as ESP_GUI107. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

