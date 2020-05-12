Global Online Gambling Market To Reach Value Of About $67 Billion In 2020

Online Gambling Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company's latest report on Online Gambling Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global online gambling market is expected to grow from $58.9 billion in 2019 and to $66.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 13.2%. The growth is mainly attributed to COVID 19 due to which large population is confined to home during the lockdown and have free time to participate in several free and paid leisure activities including online gambling. The market is then expected to reach $92.9 billion in 2023 at rate of 11.64%. Increasing adoption of smartphones with improved internet accessibility is driving the online gambling market. However, strict and varying laws across countries are likely to challenge the market growth.

The online gambling market comprises of revenue generated by remote gaming activities by means of the internet using desktop and mobile devices. The market includes gambling establishments developing online sports betting, casino, bingo, lotteries, and poker games among others.

The global online gambling market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Game Type: Betting; Casino; Lottery; Poker; Online Bingo; Others

By Device: Desktop; Mobile; Others

By Geography: The global online gambling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Online Gambling Market

Technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, and VR are changing things in every field, including how one can gamble in an online casino. Virtual Reality and VR Headsets have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and are a revolutionary addition to the world of online gambling.

Online Gambling Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides online gambling market overviews, analyzes and forecasts online gambling market size and growth for the global online gambling market, online gambling market share, online gambling market players, online gambling market size, online gambling market segments and geographies, online gambling market trends, online gambling market drivers and online gambling market restraints, online gambling market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The online gambling market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Global Online Gambling Market

Data Segmentations: Online Gambling Market Size, Global And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Online Gambling Market Organizations Covered: 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, William Hill PLC, GVC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Sky Betting & Gaming, Stars Group Inc., Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time Series: Five years historic (2015-19) and forecast (2019-23)

Other Information And Analyses: PESTEL analysis, online gambling market customer information, online gambling market product/service analysis – product examples, online gambling market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, key metrics covered: number of enterprises, number of employees, global online gambling market in 2020 - countries offering most new opportunities

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Online Gambling Industry: The report explains a number of strategies for companies in the online gambling market, based on industry trends and company analysis.

Opportunities For Companies In The Online Gambling Sector: The report reveals where the global online gambling industry will put on most $ sales up to 2023.

