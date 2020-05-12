Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds Investors of Today’s Deadline in the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Class Action and Encourages Shareholders with Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- WELLINGTON, Fla., May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. (“BARJO”) reminds investors that today is the last day to contact the Firm to learn more about the class action filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQGS: INO), and appointment of lead plaintiff.



The class action, McDermid v. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., 2:20-cv-01402, was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of shareholders who purchased Inovio securities between February 14, 2020 and March 9, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Inovio and certain executives for alleged violations of federal securities laws.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the Inovio defendants capitalized on widespread COVID-19 fears by falsely claiming that Inovio had developed a vaccine for COVID-19. On the last day of the class period, when Citron Research exposed such misstatements, calling for an SEC investigation into the Company’s claims, the stock price plummeted. Shareholders have until May 12, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you’ve suffered damages from investing in Inovio and would like to discuss your options, including petitioning the court for a leadership position, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact the Firm’s Managing Partner, Anthony Barbuto, at (888) 715-2520 or via email at anthony@barjolaw.com.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir, 2001) which states “[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members.” BARJO believes strongly that the choice of qualified lead plaintiff(s) can have a significant impact on the successful outcome of a case. If you wish to be considered to serve as lead plaintiff, you must request this position by application to the Court by today. BARJO recommends shareholders with losses exceeding $100,000 to contact the Firm.

Barbuto & Johansson, P.A.

Anthony Barbuto, Esq.

1-888-715-2520

12773 Forest Hill Blvd., 101

Wellington, FL 33414

www.barjolaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.