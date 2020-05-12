Blackhawk Signs Distribution Agreement to Sell COVID-19 Antibody Test Kits in the United States

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to more politicians demanding increased testing and recent comments from Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York stating, “The more testing, the more open the economy”, Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR; Frankfurt:0JJ; US-OTC:BLRZF) (the “Corporation” or “Blackhawk”), is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-exclusive distribution agreement with a private arms-length California-based entity to distribute Innovita’s 2019-nCoV Ab testing kits used in the detection of antibodies associated with COVID-19. The distributor will be responsible for their own costs associated with the distribution of the test kits to healthcare clinics, government organizations, pharmacies and retailers in the US, and all profits will be divided evenly between Blackhawk and the distributor.



“As United States President Donald Trump looks to reopen the economy, it will be imperative that everyone going back to work gets tested,” said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk. “The goal of this distribution agreement is to give Blackhawk an American influence and point of contact, further proving to the country that we’re able to deliver these kits within days rather than weeks or months. Public health experts have continually stated that widespread testing is crucial to the state’s efforts to accurately assess how many people are affected and where the virus is spreading. Getting these test kits directly to the source as quickly as possible is on every public official’s mind and we are here to prove that we can deliver and do our part to help get the economy back on track. The more exposure we’re able to get with various healthcare clinics, large corporations, nursing homes and everywhere else where employee testing is prevalent, should bode well for our test kits and our shareholders. These kits need to be in the hands of more organizations and this agreement adds yet another voice in the fight against COVID-19.”

“Delivering these kits and putting them in the hands of citizens and various levels of government is the exact market we’re targeting,” continued Mr. Pels. “Having a distributor out there allows us to open new avenues and increases the exposure we need to land and close much larger orders.”

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking information” with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the planned distribution of test kits and anticipated orders in connection with such distribution. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.



