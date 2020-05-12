Covid-19 Impact on Data Centre (Data Centers) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview
The Data Centre (Data Centers) market report offers an outline of the industry, with comprehensive product and global market analysis. The analytical section provides a description of the goods and services key players focusing on in the Data Centre (Data Centers) market, while providing a type and application-based segmental analysis. The study also explores the global scope and viewpoint of the growth based on the segmental review. The study also looks at the industrial divisions that include the production infrastructure and latest developments. The performance data used for the analysis is taken from the 2020-2026 period with projection covering the Data Centre (Data Centers) market up to the 2026.
This report focuses on the global Data Centre (Data Centers) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centre (Data Centers) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
Alibaba
Apple Inc
China Unicom
Cisco Systems
Digital Reality
Equinix
Facebook Inc
Google
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
IBM Corporation
Lenovo
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Micro Data Centers
Mobile Data Centers
Cloud Data Centers
Green Data Centers
Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers
Software Defined Data Centers
Virtual Data Centers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Newly Built Data Centers
Rebuilt Data Centers
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Centre (Data Centers) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Micro Data Centers
1.4.3 Mobile Data Centers
1.4.4 Cloud Data Centers
1.4.5 Green Data Centers
1.4.6 Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers
1.4.7 Software Defined Data Centers
1.4.8 Virtual Data Centers
1.4.9 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Newly Built Data Centers
1.5.3 Rebuilt Data Centers
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Data Centre (Data Centers) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Data Centre (Data Centers) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Data Centre (Data Centers) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Data Centre (Data Centers) Players (Opinion Leaders)
.....
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Amazon Web Services
13.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
13.1.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Amazon Web Services Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
13.2 Alibaba
13.2.1 Alibaba Company Details
13.2.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Alibaba Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.2.4 Alibaba Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Alibaba Recent Development
13.3 Apple Inc
13.3.1 Apple Inc Company Details
13.3.2 Apple Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Apple Inc Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.3.4 Apple Inc Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Apple Inc Recent Development
13.4 China Unicom
13.4.1 China Unicom Company Details
13.4.2 China Unicom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 China Unicom Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.4.4 China Unicom Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 China Unicom Recent Development
13.5 Cisco Systems
13.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
13.5.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Cisco Systems Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
13.6 Digital Reality
13.6.1 Digital Reality Company Details
13.6.2 Digital Reality Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Digital Reality Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.6.4 Digital Reality Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Digital Reality Recent Development
13.7 Equinix
13.7.1 Equinix Company Details
13.7.2 Equinix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Equinix Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction
13.7.4 Equinix Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Equinix Recent Development
……Continued
