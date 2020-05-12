Covid-19 Impact on Data Centre (Data Centers) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The Data Centre (Data Centers) market report offers an outline of the industry, with comprehensive product and global market analysis. The analytical section provides a description of the goods and services key players focusing on in the Data Centre (Data Centers) market, while providing a type and application-based segmental analysis. The study also explores the global scope and viewpoint of the growth based on the segmental review. The study also looks at the industrial divisions that include the production infrastructure and latest developments. The performance data used for the analysis is taken from the 2020-2026 period with projection covering the Data Centre (Data Centers) market up to the 2026.

This report focuses on the global Data Centre (Data Centers) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Centre (Data Centers) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services

Alibaba

Apple Inc

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Digital Reality

Equinix

Facebook Inc

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

Microsoft

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Micro Data Centers

Mobile Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Green Data Centers

Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers

Software Defined Data Centers

Virtual Data Centers

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Newly Built Data Centers

Rebuilt Data Centers

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Data Centre (Data Centers) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Micro Data Centers

1.4.3 Mobile Data Centers

1.4.4 Cloud Data Centers

1.4.5 Green Data Centers

1.4.6 Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers

1.4.7 Software Defined Data Centers

1.4.8 Virtual Data Centers

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Newly Built Data Centers

1.5.3 Rebuilt Data Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Data Centre (Data Centers) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Data Centre (Data Centers) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Data Centre (Data Centers) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Data Centre (Data Centers) Players (Opinion Leaders)

.....

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amazon Web Services

13.1.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

13.1.2 Amazon Web Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Amazon Web Services Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.1.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

13.2 Alibaba

13.2.1 Alibaba Company Details

13.2.2 Alibaba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Alibaba Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.2.4 Alibaba Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Alibaba Recent Development

13.3 Apple Inc

13.3.1 Apple Inc Company Details

13.3.2 Apple Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Apple Inc Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.3.4 Apple Inc Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Apple Inc Recent Development

13.4 China Unicom

13.4.1 China Unicom Company Details

13.4.2 China Unicom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 China Unicom Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.4.4 China Unicom Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 China Unicom Recent Development

13.5 Cisco Systems

13.5.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.5.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Cisco Systems Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.5.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.6 Digital Reality

13.6.1 Digital Reality Company Details

13.6.2 Digital Reality Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Digital Reality Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.6.4 Digital Reality Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Digital Reality Recent Development

13.7 Equinix

13.7.1 Equinix Company Details

13.7.2 Equinix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Equinix Data Centre (Data Centers) Introduction

13.7.4 Equinix Revenue in Data Centre (Data Centers) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Equinix Recent Development

……Continued

