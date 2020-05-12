Covid-19 Impact on Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 12, 2020

The Hyperconverged Infrastructure market report offers an outline of the industry, with comprehensive product and global market analysis. The analytical section provides a description of the goods and services key players focusing on in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure market, while providing a type and application-based segmental analysis. The study also explores the global scope and viewpoint of the growth based on the segmental review. The study also looks at the industrial divisions that include the production infrastructure and latest developments. The performance data used for the analysis is taken from the 2020-2026 period with projection covering the Hyperconverged Infrastructure market up to the 2026.

This report focuses on the global Hyperconverged Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyperconverged Infrastructure development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Nutanix

Hewlett Packard

Microsoft

VMware

Pivot3

StarWind

Dell EMC

Scale Computing

Cisco

DataCore Software

Huawei

Sangfor

StorMagic

HTBase

Maxta

ZeroStack

Stratoscale

Robin Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hyperconverged Infrastructure Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Financial

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Hyperconverged Infrastructure Players (Opinion Leaders)

.....

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Nutanix

13.1.1 Nutanix Company Details

13.1.2 Nutanix Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Nutanix Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.1.4 Nutanix Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Nutanix Recent Development

13.2 Hewlett Packard

13.2.1 Hewlett Packard Company Details

13.2.2 Hewlett Packard Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Hewlett Packard Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.2.4 Hewlett Packard Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Hewlett Packard Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Microsoft Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 VMware

13.4.1 VMware Company Details

13.4.2 VMware Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 VMware Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.4.4 VMware Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 VMware Recent Development

13.5 Pivot3

13.5.1 Pivot3 Company Details

13.5.2 Pivot3 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Pivot3 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.5.4 Pivot3 Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Pivot3 Recent Development

13.6 StarWind

13.6.1 StarWind Company Details

13.6.2 StarWind Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 StarWind Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.6.4 StarWind Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 StarWind Recent Development

13.7 Dell EMC

13.7.1 Dell EMC Company Details

13.7.2 Dell EMC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Dell EMC Hyperconverged Infrastructure Introduction

13.7.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Hyperconverged Infrastructure Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

……Continued

