Recruiting for Good Celebrates and Awards Awesome Mom and Teacher Roxana Barba

Past winners of awesome mom award, choose and nominate future winners. Last month, Parrish Walsh nominated Roxana Alba, teacher at Linwood E. Howe Elementary.

Parrish thank you for nominating Roxana. Ms. Barba thank you, for being an awesome mom and role model.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a purpose driven staffing agency that celebrates awesome moms who use their talent for good. This month, R4G is awarding Roxana Barba (teacher at Linwood E. Howe Elementary in Culver City); a $100 gift card to Whole Foods.How R4G Found Roxana Barba?Past winners choose future winners.Parrish Walsh entrepreneur, and super mom nominated Roxana.According to Roxana Barba, "As a young child I was always dreamed of being a teacher. I love my job and truly enjoy connecting with students and their families. I believe Helen Keller was so wise when she said, 'Alone we can do so little: together we can do so much.' I firmly believe it takes a village to raise a child and so feel it is everyone's responsibility to create a better future for all by dedicating time to help children grow in the right direction. I am very fortunate to serve the community by filling the teacher role. I understand it is very important for children to learn how to become positive members in society and so strive to help them develop these skills in our classroom. They practice mindfulness, conflict resolution with peers and being kind. We have a rule in our classroom which encompasses all preferred behaviors. My classroom is a classroom of Kindness, if it is not kind, it is not allowed. I really think education is so much more than academics, but it includes the whole child. I believe that teaching is a work of heart. In the end they may not always remember what they learned but they will always remember how you made them feel."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com . Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, parties, and summer games for kids.The Goodie Foodie Club; members are like-minded family and friends who share a passion for life, love purpose, and play. Founding members are kids who remind us everyday how to do all three. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com Parrish Walsh has a Degree in Studio Art and Managerial Studies from Rice University, and launched a career in graphic design and project management. Also drawn to jewelry design, Parrish has years of experience designing, creating, marketing, and selling jewelry www.FictionJewelry.com . Her evolution as a graphic designer for web development, printed materials, advertising, and social media will meet your needs. Find her portfolio at www.itsparrish.com



