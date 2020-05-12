CMDX Partners with Trainers Across the Globe to Transform the Virtual Fitness Market

Burn it and Earn it with CMDX My Movement Pro The Tribe of My Movement Pro

With on-site personal training options limited due to the COVID pandemic, CMDX is helping trainers connect to new clients

I am proud to be part of such an innovative program. CMDX positively will impact the lives of so many people across the globe - It is Smartcurrency for Healthcare” — Coel Linnell - Founder of My Movement Pro in Australia

ROSEAU, DM, DOMINICA, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the COVID pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe and shuttering businesses in virtually every industry, one global health community is expanding its partnerships to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle while giving fitness industry professionals the chance to maximize their earning potential. CMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth by rewarding its members for engaging in a healthy lifestyle. By exercising and a number of other activities, members earn rewards in the form of cryptocurrency, which can be used at a number of healthcare providers or to purchase items from businesses accepting cryptocurrency. In recent efforts to expand its network for members to earn, the brand recently announced a partnership with Human API , giving community members the capability to connect their CMDX accounts to over 30 brands of fitness trackers.And CMDX didn’t stop there with its business expansion. Recently, the brand has partnered with personal trainers to help them earn money and gain exposure on a global scale by leveraging Zoom. Trainers can partner with CMDX to offer sessions and workout classes virtually and earn an income while giving community members the chance to continue to practice healthy habits despite being in lock down.One personal trainer taking advantage of CMDX’s innovative model is Coel Linnell. Linnell is based in Australia and has over 10 years of experience in the industry. He currently trains in a boutique studio in collaboration with The Tribe STM as head coach and second-in-command. With gyms closed, Linnell has felt the financial impacts of the COVID pandemic. When CMDX approached him about a virtual training partnership, he was thrilled to come on board.Through his company My Movement Pro, Linnell offers his personal training services on CMDX’s platform. Community members can purchase a session with Linnell on CMDXMarket using the accumulated cryptocurrency in their CMDXRewards accounts earned from for healthy living activities.Partnerships like those with Linnell are further contributing to CMDX’s mission of creating a global Burn It and Earn It movement. And beyond the financial aspects of the partnership for both community members and trainers, Linnell sees larger implications for his brand through this partnership, including virtually building a global brand, giving people in poverty-stricken regions access to healthy living resources, and increasing awareness of the prosperity that virtual coaching can bring to other coaches and health professionals.“I am proud to be part of such an innovative program that positively impacts the lives of so many people across the globe,” said Linnell. “It’s so important that now, more than ever, people maintain healthy habits that contribute to their overall well-being, and CMDX’s Burn It and Earn It programming helps motivate people to make healthy choices. It has also been a win for me, helping me to contribute to that feel-good mission while boosting my income during these turbulent times.”To learn more about CMDX and its Burn It and Earn It initiative, visit CMDX. To learn more about Coel Linnell and his partnership with CMDX, watch his interview with CMDX founder Tom McMurrain at https://bit.ly/3aXDLDc About CMDXCMDX is a global community dedicated to generating wealth for its users by rewarding healthy living. Through rewarding users for healthy lifestyles with cryptocurrency and creating a global network of healthcare providers accepting its smart currency, CMDX is changing the face of healthcare to make it affordable for every man, woman, and child and creating a better quality of life across the globe. To learn more, visit CMDX####

CMDX Smart Currency for Healthcare



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.