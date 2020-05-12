Nevoa Deploys Fogging Robots to Tennessee Hospital for COVID-19 Disinfection, With Support from Partner Dürr Systems

Nevoa’s robot, Nimbus, fogs Nevoa Microburst Solution to disinfect patient rooms, killing pathogens such as COVID-19.

Nevoa deploys fogging robots to a Tennessee hospital to disinfect COVID-19, with robot assembly completed by manufacturing partner Dürr Systems.

TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nevoa Inc ., a Tempe, Arizona-based company, today announced the implementation of its NimbusTM robots in the flagship hospital of a major healthcare system in western Tennessee.The Nimbus robots have been deployed in a 600+-bed, tertiary care hospital in west Tennessee. They are being used on floors dedicated to treating patients with severe infections, including COVID-19, and in the Cath Lab. Additional deployment of robots is pending.“This healthcare system’s Infection Preventionists reached out to us, concerned about limiting the spread of coronavirus,” said Ernest Cunningham, president of NevoaInc. “We immediately responded to their request, and shipped two Nimbuses in less than a week after receiving their commitment. Online training and on-site implementation quickly followed to get the hospital’s EVS workers up and running. Now they’re disinfecting multiple rooms daily, and we’re sending more Nimbus systems to them this week.”The availability of Nevoa’s Nimbus robots was made possible through the commitment of its manufacturing partner, Dürr Systems, in Southfield, Michigan. Dürr had temporarily halted manufacturing operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was able to reopen their Southfield facility so Nimbus production, deemed essential, could resume. Employees across several divisions participated in the robot construction so they could be deployed to healthcare facilities.“We believe the Nimbus robots are desperately needed during this health crisis, where the disinfection of hospital rooms and surfaces is more important than ever,” said Mark Dion, Key Account Manager, at Dürr Systems. “We’re so proud of our employees, teaming together from different departments, to finish this build. It’s this dedication that makes Dürr a leader in the machine automation and robotic technology industry.”“Our Nimbus robot is a critical component for hospitals as they fight this pandemic,” said Cunningham. “We’re committed to eradicating this virus, and we’re proud to be associated with partners like Dürr, who step up to get the job done,” said Cunningham.How Nimbus WorksFocused on technology that eliminates pathogens in healthcare settings, Nevoa invented Nimbus, a robot that atomizes, or fogs, Nevoa Microburst SolutionTM, a hospital-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant, into a dense fog in an unoccupied patient room, post-discharge. Microburst completely coats all surfaces and equipment, even surfaces in shadow, such as under the bed. Nimbus then automatically begins a dehumidification process, removing the disinfectant solution and allowing immediate room re-entry.The result is the eradication of pathogens in patient rooms, lowering the risk of patients acquiring Healthcare Associated Infections (HAI), such as Feline Calicivirus (FCV), Influenza A (H1N1), and Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).The technology has been used since July 2019 with great success in Arizona hospitals that are part of a major, Phoenix-based health system.A study by the University of Arizona proved that Nevoa’s disinfection system, combined with modified manual room cleaning, was 300 times more effective at whole room disinfection than manual cleaning alone. The technology has been proven to be 99.99% effective at killing bacteria and viruses that cause life-threatening infections, reducing hospital costs and improving the patient experience.About Nevoa Inc.Nevoa ( https://nevoainc.com ) was founded to invent disinfection products that eliminate HAIs and save the lives of people in environments where germs and pathogens are known to thrive. Nevoa’s mission is to transform the healthcare industry’s decades-old disinfection and cleaning protocols to highly-effective, automated protocols that clean better. To achieve major decreases in the HAI epidemic, Nevoa believes hospitals must embrace technology-based disinfection protocols that decontaminate hospital rooms after every patient discharge. Nevoa saves lives by engineering the most fiscally-, socially-, and environmentally-responsible disinfecting solutions for the healthcare industry.About Dürr SystemsAn international market leader, Dürr ( https://www.durr.com/en/ ) plans and implements final assembly systems, machine and robot technology, and the digitization of systems, machines, and processes. Dürr is a traditional brand that has stood for technological progress and quality since 1896. It is the third-largest brand of the Dürr-Group, with headquarters in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany.###



