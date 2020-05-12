HUSTLER® Hollywood Announces Virtual Workshop on Self-Love in the Time of COVID-19

National retailer and part of the HUSTLER empire built by Larry Flynt teams up with adult toy brands to present BUZZING OFF, its first-ever virtual workshop

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUSTLER Hollywood has announced that they have teamed up with leading adult brand We-Vibe, to present the company’s first-ever virtual workshop via Zoom on Wednesday, May 13th at 8:00 pm PDT. The focus of the workshop titled BUZZING OFF will provide participants with tips, tricks, and techniques for exciting solo sex while learning about the newest products on the market. Guest speakers from Womanizerand Pjurwill also be in attendance and will help guide the conversation. Participants can register in advance for the Zoom workshop at HUSTLER Hollywood Zoom Education is a top priority for the retailer, which holds workshops throughout the year at all of its stores nationwide. With much of the population under social distancing restrictions and in some places, complete lockdowns due to the COVID-19 virus, HUSTLER Hollywood wants to continue the mission of providing customers with information and knowledge while having a bit of fun. This was the driving force for the company and the motivation behind the decision to enter into the realm of virtual seminars.Guests will attend from the comfort of their home and have the chance to win prizes throughout the evening, with one lucky grand prize winner being chosen for the best background. The retailer encourages participants to “put on your cutest party outfit and pour yourself a drink while we show you all the ins and outs (and ins again) of solo sex.”“We have been helping people with intimacy and relationships for years, and right now, many people have the extra time to do some exploration, and that is where we come in,” said Philip Del Rio, vice president of retail. “The workshops that we hold at our stores throughout the year are always a hit with our customers. Hosting a virtual one is something that is going to be fun, and something we have never done before. We look forward to seeing how it does and hope all attendees have a lot of fun that night.”About HUSTLER HollywoodWith thirty-five U.S. locations, HUSTLER Hollywood's upscale lifestyle boutiques offer all the top pleasure product brands, lingerie, and much more, including an extensive selection of high-quality toys, apparel, sportswear, accessories, jewelry, gifts & novelties, along with bath & body items. Education is a top priority. The stores offer free workshops throughout the year for customers and its staff receives monthly training from some of the most renowned experts in the country to keep the information fresh and up to date to best serve a diverse and inclusive customer base.The first HUSTLER Hollywood opened in 1998 on the famed Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, making this the company’s 21st year in business.For more information, please visit our website, www. HUSTLERHollywood.com



