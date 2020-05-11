There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,354 in the last 365 days.

Inuvo to Host First Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday May 14, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-584-1507
International Dial-in Number: 1-212-231-2920
Conference ID: 21962381
Participant Link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139871

A telephone replay will be available through May 28, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 21962381 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer- oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:

Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

