RetailNext announces additional COVID-19 support for retailers, restaurants and other venues

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store location analytics, today announced that it's Aurora sensor will be available at no cost to organizations required to measure and control occupancy levels as they seek to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it's Aurora hardware and software, RetailNext delivers customer traffic and occupancy analytics to location types such as retailers, restaurants, libraries, food banks, museums, and other public venues. The broad distribution of the Aurora sensor will give companies and organizations the robust data needed to re-open responsibly during the COVID-19 recovery and reopening period.“As we look to help organizations build confidence with customers, it is clear that the financial realities of COVID-19 have made it harder for many companies to invest in the very infrastructure required to keep people safe. We believe that by providing the Aurora hardware at no cost, we can accelerate the reopening of many locations and do our part to get consumers comfortable with the new normal” said Alexei Agratchev, CEO at RetailNext. RetailNext recently announced the addition of occupancy analytics in its retailer platform and is now offering those analytics to other verticals including restaurants (full service and quick service/fast food) and other public venues such as museums and libraries. These occupancy capabilities are available to RetailNext customers and partners via the RetailNext user interface, mobile application, and API tools. Importantly, internal teams and other technology partners can leverage the data through an API to build end-user applications like virtual queuing apps, customer-facing digital signage, or labor and task management tools.About RetailNext: The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext has recently expanded its platform to include a focus on optimizing physical experiences across a number of verticals including retail, restaurants, and public spaces. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes human movement data, providing partners the insight necessary to improve experiences in real-time.More than 500 customers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext’s analytics software and expertise to better understand their customer journeys in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks, and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net RetailNext Inc. and RetailNext are trademarks of RetailNext Inc. in the United States.



