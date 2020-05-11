Republic of Kenya : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Kenya
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Kenya is facing a pronounced economic slowdown and an urgent balance of payments need owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenya’s economy was performing well prior to the global shock with accelerating growth, contained inflation and current account deficits, and a resumption of fiscal adjustment to tackle rising public debt vulnerabilities. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to significantly reduce growth in 2020, with a large impact on agricultural exports, services, remittances, and the financial account thus weakening the external position. The authorities are taking measures to combat the spread of the virus and mitigate its adverse effects on the economy and vulnerable segments of the population. Staff expects that additional spending and lower revenue collection would entail a pause in fiscal consolidation.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/156
Subject:
English
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513543284/1934-7685
Stock No:
1KENEA2020003
Format:
Paper
Pages:
57
