Recro Pharma, Inc. Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Block & Leviton; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact the Firm

Recro Pharma today reported worse-than-expected financial results for the first quarter and revised its 2020 revenue guidance down from a range of $97-100 million to a range of $80-85 million. In revising its guidance, Recro Pharma cited several factors, including: (1) increased competition by one of the Company’s key customer’s competitors, (2) slower than expected new business growth primarily attributable to COVID-19, and (3) notifications by two customers of discontinuations for two commercial product lines.

On this news, shares of Recro Pharma common stock plummeted by approximately 40%, down from an opening price of $8.42 per share to close at just $5.08 per share.

