First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. Announces Additional Information For Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”) previously announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held in a virtual meeting format. Below are the instructions for accessing the virtual annual meeting.

Annual Meeting Date and Time: Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central time.



Meeting Website: www.meetingcenter.io/253702787 (meeting password: FMBI2020).



Stockholders: After logging into the meeting website using the password listed above, stockholders of record on the record date of March 27, 2020 should enter their 15-digit control number found on the proxy card previously distributed. Once admitted to the annual meeting, stockholders should follow the instructions on the website. Additional information on how to vote your shares and attend the annual meeting (including how to obtain a control number if you hold your shares indirectly through a bank, broker or similar institution) is available at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations and in the supplement to the proxy statement filed by First Midwest with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020.



Others: Individuals who were not stockholders of record on the record date may access the annual meeting as a guest on a listen-only basis by logging into the meeting website and using the password listed above. After accessing the annual meeting, you will be able to listen to the live webcast of the meeting and view management’s presentation.



Replay: For access to the replay of the annual meeting webcast, visit the Investor Relations section of First Midwest’s website at www.firstmidwest.com/investorrelations. The replay will be available promptly following the completion of the virtual meeting and for 14 days thereafter.

About First Midwest

First Midwest (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $20 billion of assets and an additional $11 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank, Park Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. First Midwest operates branches and other locations throughout metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin and across the Midwest. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com.

CONTACTS:

Investors

Patrick S. Barrett

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

708.831.7231

pat.barrett@firstmidwest.com

Media

Maurissa Kanter

SVP, Director of Corporate Communications

708.831.7345

maurissa.kanter@firstmidwest.com



