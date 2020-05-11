Revera Inc. partners with Canadian Senior Living Sector Leaders to Launch $2M Relief Fund

The Senior Living CaRES Fund provides emergency financial assistance to sector workers

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera Inc. in partnership with other industry leaders announced today the launch of the Senior Living CaRES Fund (the CaRES Fund), which has been established to provide emergency support to senior care workers who are struggling due to COVID-19. The fund will provide a one-time financial assistance grant of up to $10,000 to Canadian employees of senior living operators who work in either long term care or retirement communities, and is intended to supplement government financial support being offered.

Across Canada, long term care and retirement homes are experiencing hardships and difficulties as frontline staff lead the efforts to fight and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The strength and commitment demonstrated by frontline workers across the country inspired the establishment of this fund.

“It’s been truly inspiring to witness the dedication, compassion, and selflessness of those working in Canada’s senior living sector. Their determination to do their best for the people in their care has been truly impressive,” says Hazel McCallion, former mayor of Mississauga and Chief Elder Officer of Revera. “We need to recognize their extraordinary efforts not only throughout this pandemic, but always, and I am thrilled that Revera is a founding partner in this important initiative.”

The fund is focused on emergency funding for employees impacted by the pandemic including personal support workers, nurses, dietary aides, and the recreation, environmental, culinary and administrative staff who have been working tirelessly to care for residents. All senior living employees across Canada, regardless of their employer, are invited to apply.

“This initiative is just one way we can honour the remarkable contributions of our front-line staff, and supporting them in our Support Office. Our employees are caring, compassionate people who often put the needs of others before their own. They inspired our industry to come together in this unprecedented time,” says Thomas G. Wellner, CEO and President of Revera.

In addition to the CaRES Fund, Revera is also a founding member of the Canadian Alliance to Protect and Equip Seniors Living (CAPES). The organization is a newly launched volunteer-based initiative that sources, supplies and shares personal protective equipment (PPE) across the senior living sector and was founded to address the urgent need for PPE during the current pandemic. Along with other large senior care providers in the country, Revera overfunded their own orders by 35% to source reserve PPE supplies, amounting to millions of dollars of PPE to be made available to smaller operators.

About the Senior Living CaRES Fund

The Seniors Living CaRES Fund is launched as a two-million-dollar fund established by Chartwell Retirement Residences, Revera Inc., Extendicare and Sienna Senior Living. Open to all employees in the sector, and inspired by their dedication and commitment, the CaRES Fund will provide emergency financial assistance to those facing extraordinary circumstances due to COVID-19, and build a legacy for future investment to support urgent financial needs and employee education. For more information contact: Media@seniorlivingcarefund.ca

An Initiative for the Future

The CaRES Fund also intends to continue its legacy post-COVID-19 through the establishment of a foundation aimed at continuing emergency funding and providing support to employees or their family members to pursue higher education or training. As the initiative grows in size, involving future contributors, it will always be rooted in the history of COVID-19 so that Canadians will never forget the heroic contributions of senior living sector employees.

More information about the fund and the application process can be found at seniorlivingcaresfund.ca.

About Revera

Revera is a leading Canadian-owned and -headquartered, owner, investor, developer and operator in the senior living sector. Through its portfolio of partnerships, Revera owns or operates more than 500 properties across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom serving more than 55,000 seniors. The company offers seniors’ apartments, independent living, assisted living, memory care, and long term care. With approximately 50,000 employees dedicated to providing exceptional care and service, Revera is helping seniors live life to the fullest. Through Age is More, Revera is committed to challenging ageism, the company’s social cause of choice. Find out more at ReveraLiving.com, Facebook.com/ReveraInc or on Twitter @Revera_Inc.

