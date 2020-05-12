Unselfish Kids Wins Award for “Outstanding Book of the Year”

Unselfish Kids book

Timely inspirational coffee table book to help us emerge from the effects of COVID-19

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2020 Independent Publisher Book Awards, one of the largest book awards contests in the world, has awarded Unselfish Kids by Paul D. Parkinson and Sammie Parkinson the Outstanding Book of the Year, Peacemaker. Over 4,000 books were reviewed by this year’s judging panel, made up of experts from the fields of publishing, reviewing, bookselling and libraries. “We feel that given all that is going on in the world right now, this is a very timely recognition of a universal message that resonates with all people”, say the authors. “The recognition belongs to the children whose stories are shared in the book. They are real-life heroes for our time.”Quotes, Endorsements and AppearancesEarlier this year, Cat Bowen of the parenting website Romper.com called Unselfish Kids “The most inspiring book you’ll read this year” and noted the book will “inspire you to change the world”.Unselfish Kids was released on December 3, 2019 (“Giving Tuesday”). On that date, the book and its authors, along with three of the children from the book, were featured on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager. ( The Today Show segment can be viewed here .)Jack Canfield, Co-Author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series says, “The stories of Unselfish Kids will warm your heart and inspire both kids and adults to reach out and make a difference in the lives of others.”Unselfish Kids’ powerful message resonates todayUnselfish Kids is the ideal book for our time, with its 40 short stories of children making the world a better place. Included with each story is a full-color photo. “We spent over a year and a half collecting stories highlighting the selfless and charitable acts of children all over the country”, says Co-Author Paul D. Parkinson, whose first book Unselfish: Love Thy Neighbor As Thy Selfie became a top-selling coffee table book.“I can’t think of a better book for parents and children to read together during this unique time, with 95% of the kids in the country out of school, and so many challenges facing people young and old. Our hope is that each person will create their own plan to do their part”, says Co-Author Sammie Parkinson. “Unselfish Kids shows us that we all have a part to play in making the world a better place. Our hope is to inspire readers of all ages, moving them to action.”###



