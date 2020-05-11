Opportunity for Fans to Support Nonprofit Kobe Bryant 3D Animation Tribute

LIBERTYVILLE, IL, USA, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Videographer Matt Isaman has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo to raise funds for a touching 3D animation tribute video dedicated to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi. The "Dear Kobe" video will honor the contribution Kobe has made to the sport and to the present era, inspiring generations of basketball fans and athletes around the world.

Isaman’s aim is to create a 3D animation masterpiece that will help the nation heal from the loss of such a legend while also supporting those who have been directly impacted by the tragedy that took Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s life, as well as the seven others on the helicopter with them when it crashed in late January.

The film is a nonprofit project. All the funds raised on Indiegogo will go toward producing a 3D animation that’s on level with one of basketball’s most beloved icons and to support two important funds — the MambaOnThree fund, which gives financial support to the loved ones of the seven who died with Kobe and Gianna, and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. This foundation was set up to continue the Bryant legacy through charitable donations to the sport.

If the crowdfunding campaign is able to go over its $60,000 target, the project will gift Kobe’s family. At $90,000 and $108,000, Isaman has plans for adding even more highlights to the video and creating highlighted animations.

In order to make this video a success, Matt Isaman has curated a dream team of film industry creatives including the company Dream Farm Studios, which is working on the 3D animations. He has also put together a list of top-notch merchandise manufacturers to create the donation rewards, including Owayo for the custom jerseys and MakeABall.com for the custom Mamba basketballs.

Anyone interested in supporting the project can choose from a range of donation packages. The packages include fantastic custom gifts such as a Nike Dri-Fit hat, Italian-made sneakers,custom designed Jersey, a hoodie and T-shirt, as well as donations to the funds.

In addition to the Indiegogo backers, this 3D film production project is supported by From the Heart Productions Inc., which has stated on their decision to back the project, “We carefully select the films we sponsor and believe that this project will make a positive contribution to society and to the field of filmmaking.”

To learn more about the Kobe Bryant 3D animation tribute video or to become a supporter, visit the campaign’s Dear Kobe Indiegogo page.



