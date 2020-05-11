Wilson Blanchard Management Hosts Entertainment Webinar for Clients and Employees

/EIN News/ -- Southern Ontario, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilson Blanchard Management (WBM), an Associa® company, is collaborating with local sponsors to offer clients and employees a family-friendly entertainment webinar featuring “The Incredible Boris” on May 15, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. EST.

A renowned comedic hypnotist, The Incredible Boris has performed on many popular television shows, at comedy festivals, and other notable venues. His informative introduction to self-hypnosis and guided meditation promotes positive mental health and well-being. In an effort to relieve stress, concern, and anxiety caused by COVID-19, Mr. Boris offers powerful tips and takeaway tools that attendees can use on their own while social distancing. Featuring Mr. Boris’ expertise on the psychology of fearless attitude and stress relief, the webinar is aimed at providing entertainment and a positive distraction for residents during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual performance will be offered to current and perspective clients and WBM staff, free of charge. The event will support Associa Cares, Associa’s non-profit organization. Associa Cares and Wilson Blanchard have recently contributed funds to Hamilton Food Share, Cambridge Self-Help Food Bank, and the Toronto Daily Bread Food Bank to help those impacted in the community. For this event, Associa Cares is collaborating with Wilson Blanchard to ensure proceeds raised are administered to a Canadian organization in support of frontline workers contributing to help fight COVID-19.

“During the current health crisis, we know that many people are feeling isolated and missing that connection of community,” stated Brad Wells, Wilson Blanchard Management president. “Wilson Blanchard Management is excited to offer this free webinar to promote well-being and connect our communities during this challenging time.”

Mr. Wells added, “The team is also honored to be able to help support Associa Cares. We remain dedicated to serving our clients every day and know that a little assistance goes a long way. This event will not only help residents relieve anxiety but will support those COVID-19 frontline workers that are working hard to keep our communities safe. That is what community is really all about.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities.

Associa Cares is an organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide direct financial relief to those affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.



