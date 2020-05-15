Smart ERP Solutions to Showcase Solutions and Services at Alliance Virtual 2020 Conference

Alliance Virtual Conference 2020 Smart ERP Solutions

PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP), an Oracle Partner, announced that it is a sponsor and will be showcasing at the Alliance Virtual 2020 Conference from May 18 - 22, to brief higher education and public sector organizations on how they can utilize SmartERP’s suite of solutions and Oracle services to achieve best-in-class performance. SmartERP will be presenting new and updated solutions and services from their suite of Oracle product offerings, including Automated Employee Onboarding used by the U.S. State Department, and efficient Oracle PeopleSoft consulting services such as those deployed at the University of California Office of the President. SmartERP will also be presenting a specialized track session for attendees during the conference. Attendees will be able to visit SmartERP Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00-11:00 AM EST and 2:30-4:30 PM EST at the Exhibitors Virtual Exhibit Center . Meetings can be set up through the Calendly link within their virtual booth. Attendees that meet with SmartERP during the virtual event will be sent a $25.00 Amazon gift card.As a member of the Oracle PartnerNetwork and developer of solutions and services that enhance and support Oracle applications, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative and leading-edge solutions based on Oracle technology, including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, NetSuite, and JD Edwards applications as well as Oracle Cloud platform offerings. With proven experience in Oracle, the company aims to help organizations gain insights on ways to enhance business processes through the utilization of SmartERP technology and services combined with Oracle offerings.SmartERP has Oracle Practices across multiple industries including Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more. These industries are leveraging SmartERP’s expertise in Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and JD Edwards (Employee Pre-boarding, Onboarding and Off-boarding, Electronic Personnel Actions Forms, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Application Development, Enterprise Mobility, Security, Compliance, and Segregation of Duties, E-Verify /I-9, Financials, CRM, Manufacturing, Smart Talent Procurement, Order Management, Oracle PeopleSoft (HCM, Financials, SCM, Campus Solutions, Asset Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Performance Management, Enterprise Portal, PeopleSoft Enterprise Tools & Technology), and Oracle Cloud."As a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space, providing software solutions and services, SmartERP enables organizations to develop optimized business processes and a superior user experience enabling increased productivity, cost reductions and a maximized return on their investment,” said Doris Wong, CEO, Smart ERP Solutions. “Our Oracle solutions and services go beyond end-users' expectations at an affordable cost and we’re excited to be showcasing our new and updated solutions and services at the Alliance Virtual 2020 Conference.”SmartERP invites organizations to join them at their education session, Onboarding Mania: Pre-Boarding, In-Boarding, Off-Boarding, and Everything in Between. The session will cover topics including everything from automated pre-boarding to hire new hire candidates, credentials, in-boarding for transfers, off-boarding for terminations, and many areas in between and beyond. Employment eligibility variations requirements (I-9/E-Verify) will also be covered. The session will be May 21, 2020, 12:15 PM – 1:15 PM EST in virtual room 4. #Alliance20About Smart ERP Solutions, Inc.Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutionsis a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions as well as a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization’s staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Enterprise Business Applications. SmartERP delivers the only Oracle ecosystem focused enterprise-class Services Procurement and Vendor Management System (VMS) for global contingent workforce spend management. SmartERP’s robust Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions help businesses achieve efficiency and measurable savings in their staffing, statement of work (SOW), outsourced pay-rolled work, independent contractor usage, and other work services spend.



