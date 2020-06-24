Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Virginia Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Better Lawyers-Better Compensation Results

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Virginia we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, “We are advocates for Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos in the navy and who now have mesothelioma-and our top goal for people like this is that they receive the best possible financial compensation results. To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Virginia we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst’s door is always open to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and they or their family are always welcome call 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation and what is involved.

“Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer might exceed a million dollars-depending on how, where and when the person was exposed to asbestos. The other reason we encourage Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Virginia call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is because Erik has so much experience working with Navy Veterans with mesothelioma. Erik and his team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Virginia including communities such as Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Hampton, Roanoke, or Portsmouth. https://Virginia.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Virginia the Virginia US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Massey Cancer Center Richmond, Virginia: https://www.massey.vcu.edu/

* University of Virginia Cancer Center Charlottesville, Virginia: https://cancer.uvahealth.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.