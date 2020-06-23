Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Tennessee To Not Play Lawyer Roulette and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Plan for Compensation

"Please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans can exceed a million dollars.” — Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , USA, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is extremely concerned a Navy Veteran who was just diagnosed with mesothelioma in Tennessee was initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus or pneumonia-and not mesothelioma. Because of this valuable time may have been lost and Navy Veteran’s mesothelioma is now in a more advanced stage. “If this sounds like you or your husband or dad-please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for Navy Veterans with this rare cancer can exceed a million dollars-provided the lawyers representing them know what they are doing.

“The reason we have endorsed and we recommend attorney Erik Karst and remarkable team at Karst von Oiste is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Tennessee for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. Before a Navy Veteran or their family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Tennessee hires a law firm to assist with compensation-please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. You will be glad you did.” www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to a US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Clarksville or anywhere in Tennessee. https://Tennessee.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Tennessee the Tennessee US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville: https://www.vanderbilthealth.com/cancer/.

* Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis: http://www.baptistonline.org/memphis

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate at 800-714-0303.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma