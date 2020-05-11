DOE’s Office of Science Graduate Student Research Program Selects 62 Outstanding U.S. Students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Office of Science has selected 62 graduate students from across the nation for the Office of Science Graduate Student Research (SCGSR) Program’s 2019 Solicitation 2 cycle.

The SCGSR program provides supplemental funds for graduate students to conduct part of their thesis research at a host DOE laboratory in collaboration with a DOE laboratory scientist within a defined award period. The award period for the proposed research project at DOE laboratories ranges from 3 to 12 consecutive months.

“These graduate student awards prepare young scientists for STEM careers critically important to the DOE mission and the advancement of American science and technology,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “We are proud of the accomplishments these outstanding awardees have already made and look forward to following their achievements in the years to come. They represent the future leadership and innovation that will allow American science and engineering to excel in the 21st century.”

Graduate students currently pursuing Ph.D. degrees in areas of physics, chemistry, material sciences, biology (non-medical), mathematics, engineering, computer or computational sciences, or specific areas of environmental sciences that are aligned with the mission of the Office of Science are eligible to apply to the SCGSR program. The research projects are expected to advance the graduate awardees’ overall doctoral research and training while providing access to the expertise, resources, and capabilities only available at the DOE laboratories.

Awardees were selected from a diverse pool of university-based graduate applicants. Selection was based on merit peer review by external scientific experts.

A list of the 62 awardees, their institutions, host DOE laboratory/facility, and priority research areas of projects can be found HERE.

For more information on SCGSR: https://science.osti.gov/wdts/scgsr