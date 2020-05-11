IT Leader Robert Redding of Centene Explains the Latest Technologies That Are Helping Businesses Succeed

IT expert Robert Redding of Centene describes the latest and greatest technologies currently helping businesses succeed.

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology is constantly advancing and businesses around the globe are benefiting from these advancements. Recently, IT information systems expert Robert Redding of Centene discussed how the latest and greatest technologies are helping businesses succeed.Robert Redding first explained that productivity is one of the top ways technology is benefiting businesses. Technology allows managers and bosses to monitor employees, even when they're working remotely, through applications like Desk Time and others. Robert Redding of Centene stated that even sending and receiving emails or messages has become faster, easier, and clearer than ever before."New apps and programs are constantly entering the market to allow us to track employees and communicate with them in real-time," Robert Redding said. "We're no longer waiting days or hours for an email reply, because we can send immediate messages through Slack and other useful apps." Robert Redding of Centene also explained that customer service has greatly improved across the board, which ultimately, results in more sales. This increase in quality customer service is due to clients being able to access businesses more easily. Around-the-clock customer service via social media means customers receive information and answers more quickly. Interactive websites and chat services are other ways customers are receiving responses at rapid rates."Businesses also save a lot of money on labor costs thank to technology," Robert Redding said. "A number of business processes are quickly becoming automated, and that means fewer mistakes to correct, fewer employees to track, and more."While Robert Redding of Centene agreed that automated jobs can mean unemployment for some former jobholders, he explained that this is just another way businesses are becoming increasingly profitable, and ultimately, successful."We don't want anyone to lose jobs, and while we're seeing automated jobs become more popular, we're also seeing employees enjoy more opportunities to work from home. Tech advancements can greatly help employees succeed as well," Robert Redding confirmed.Robert Redding of Centene explained that many companies are seeing decreased expenses and increased profits due to the accessibility of technology at home. Companies that once needed costly brick-and-mortar locations can now hold meetings and all business aspects from home offices."Advancements in technology are continuously improving the way business work. Technology improves productivity, efficiency, communication, and countless other aspects of running a business," Robert Redding finished. "The benefits outweigh the downfalls every time, and technology is guaranteed to continue advancing throughout the years. It's something that can't be stopped, so we encourage all businesses and employees to embrace it as much as possible."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.