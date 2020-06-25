Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Utah to Get Their Medical Treatment at Huntsman and To Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste To Discuss Compensation

"When it comes financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Utah-we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-to ensure better compensation results. ” — Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “If you are a Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Utah, we always recommend the Huntsman Cancer Institute because they are so competent and skilled when it comes to treatment. When it comes financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Utah-we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste and his remarkable colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303 anytime.” www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center is also appealing the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with the Coronavirus to be sure to tell his treating physicians if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the service-decades ago. One of the biggest problems with the Coronavirus and mesothelioma is they both have similar symptoms-including pneumonia. “If the medical doctors at Huntsman discover your loved one has mesothelioma please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste. We are certain you will be glad you did.” www.karstvonoiste.com/



The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Utah including communities such as Salt Lake City, Provo, West Jordan, Sandy Hills, Ogden, Saint George. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Utah the Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City: https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-mesothelioma does happen in Utah.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Utah include US Navy Veterans, oil refinery workers, public utility workers, power plant workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. In most instances a diagnosed person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Utah Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “When it comes to obtaining the best mesothelioma settlement, the quality of the attorney matters, as we would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303.” http://Utah.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.