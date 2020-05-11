There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,127 in the last 365 days.

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  April   YTD - April Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Apr 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 24,810 21,357 16.2   50,738 50,434 0.6 105,032
  40 < 100 HP 5,999 5,641 6.3   16,494 16,986 -2.9 39,957
  100+ HP 1,774 1,968 -9.9   5,364 5,576 -3.8 8,859
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 32,583 28,966 12.5   72,596 72,996 -0.5 153,848
4WD Farm Tractors 285 307 -7.2   833 897 -7.1 831
Total Farm Tractors 32,868 29,273 12.3   73,429 73,893 -0.6 154,679
Self-Prop Combines 504 484 4.1   1,304 1,461 -10.7 1,152
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.