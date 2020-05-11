Guggenheim Securities Hires Scott Green to Expand Technology Investment Banking Practice

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Scott Green will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director focusing on the IT Services & Solutions and Outsourced Services sectors. Mr. Green’s hiring continues the expansion of Guggenheim Securities’ middle market investment banking practice. Mr. Green will commence work at Guggenheim in August.

“The addition of Scott to our technology investment banking practice significantly strengthens our technology franchise,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “We look forward to Scott’s continued success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Green has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and will join Guggenheim from Raymond James, most recently serving as a Managing Director responsible for covering the IT Services & Solutions sector. Mr. Green received his M.B.A. from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and holds a B.A. from the University of Chicago.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $270 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 03.31.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $69bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com



