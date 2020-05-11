Premier Nationwide Lending Named as Top 40 Mortgage Company For Customer Satisfaction in 2019

The industry leader is proud to be recognized for the second year in a row.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Nationwide Lending announced today that it was named as one of America’s top 40 mortgage companies for customer satisfaction in 2019 by SocialSurvey, a leading experience management software company. With more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.94-star rating out of a possible 5.0 - star rating, the company outperformed hundreds of other companies for customer experience.

The results are based on survey completion rates, the number of reviews, and the star ratings submitted to the SocialSurvey platform by verified customers. Over one million reviews of 30,000 individual loan officers from over 200 companies were scored by SocialSurvey, by far the largest data set in the mortgage industry.

In addition, Premier celebrates and congratulates three individual loan originators and Branch Managers: Melanie Brown, Erik Gross, and Sonya Pitt, who made it onto the 2019 Top 250 Loan Officers list out of more than 30,000 Loan Originators who participate in the online reputation platform. Melanie Brown was recognized on the top 50 list and is based out of the Arcadia, Florida location. Erik Gross offices in Hurst, Texas and made the Top 100 list. Finally, Sonya Pitt leads a team in the Charleston, South Carolina area and was recognized on the Top 250 list.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication and level of service of the entire team and especially these three outstanding originators, as evidenced by all of the positive feedback from our customers across the country,” said Murdock Richard, owner, and CEO. “We saw an astounding response rate at nearly 55 percent of our customers completing the survey. This platform showcases our happy clients’ experiences and allows potential customers to review testimonials when selecting a lender for their homebuying journey.”

“Congratulations to Premier Nationwide Lending and our entire list of the 2019 customer satisfaction top 40 award winners,” said SocialSurvey CEO, Scott Harris. "Premier is a true industry leader for consistency delivering amazing customer experiences for their clients."

About Premier Nationwide Lending

Established in 2002, Premier Nationwide Lending is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 locations. On average, the company funds $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and serves homebuyers across 17 state lines. For more information, visit LoansByPremier.com or call 1.866.831.5111. Premier Nationwide Lending is an equal housing opportunity lender. Sponsored by NTFN, Inc. NMLS #75333



About SocialSurvey

SocialSurvey is a rapidly growing provider of experience management software. Using its integrated, cloud-based platform and customizable processes, any business can manage customer and employee experiences across their products, locations and brand(s). By driving behavioral change, SocialSurvey delivers impactful business outcomes including increased customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, online reputation and visibility, as well as improved employee engagement, and compliance. Founded in 2015, SocialSurvey is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and backed by Kennet Partners LLC., Silicon Valley Data Capital, Tri-Valley Ventures, and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati. For more information, visit www.socialsurvey.com or call +1 (888) 701 4512.



