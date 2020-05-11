Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market was Valued at USD 1,513.0 million and is Expected to Reach USD 3,096.0 million by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- Industry Insights by Mode of Operation (Autonomous Surface Vehicle, Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle), by Size (Small, Medium, Large, Extra-Large), by Type (Surface, Sub-Surface), by Application (Defense, Commercial), by System (Payload, Propulsion, Component, Communication, Software, Chassis Material), by Endurance (-<100 hours, -100-500 hours, -500-1000 hours, ->1000 hours), by Hull Type (Catamaran, Trimaran, Kayak, Rigid Inflatable Hull)



NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market was valued at USD 1,513.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,096.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2020-2025. In the present scenario, the climate change, pollution and other factors are immensely harming and polluting the ocean and endangering its marine life. Oceanography aims at studying about the oceans and helps in predicting the contamination in ocean or any other activity as a result to which unmanned surface vehicle market is gaining popularity globally to attain this objective.

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is expected to witness the highest growth in the defense sector

On the basis of application, the global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market is subdivided into defense and commercial. Amongst these segments, defense is expected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. The defense sector needs to identify probable threats and occurrence that could be national danger as a result to which it USV is gaining greater acceptance in this sector.

Explore key industry insights in 95 tables and 55 figures from the 208 pages of report, "Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest unmanned surface vehicle market and is expected to generate largest revenue by 2025. This is owing to the increasing incidents of violence in countries along with rampant technological upgradation. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rampant demand for autonomous surface vehicles used by navies for ISR activities and oceanographic studies.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the unmanned surface vehicle market are Textron Inc., ECA Group, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, ASV Global, Israel Aerospace Industries, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, 5G International, SeaRobotics, Liquid Robotics, Maritime Robotics, and Elbit Systems.

Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Coverage

Mode of Operation Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Autonomous Surface Vehicle

Remotely Operated Surface Vehicle

Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Small

Medium

Large

Extra-Large

Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Surface

Sub-Surface

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Defense

Commercial

System Vertical Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Payload

Propulsion

Component

Communication

Software

Chassis Material

Endurance Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

-<100 hours

-100-500 hours

-500-1000 hours

->1000 hours

Hull Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Catamaran (Twin Hulls)

Trimaran (Triple Hulls)

Kayak (Single Hull)

Rigid Inflatable Hull

Geographical Segmentation

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market by Region

North America

By Mode of Operation

By Size

By Type

By Application

By System

By Endurance

By Hull Type

By Country – U.S., and Canada

Europe

By Mode of Operation

By Size

By Type

By Application

By System

By Endurance

By Hull Type

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Sweden, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Mode of Operation

By Size

By Type

By Application

By System

By Endurance

By Hull Type

By Country – China, Japan, India, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Mode of Operation

By Size

By Type

By Application

By System

By Endurance

By Hull Type

By Country – Brazil, Israel, Nigeria, U.A.E., and Other Countries

