One Line Poetry Contest Launches in LA to Celebrate Moms Delicious Baking

What Values Did Mom Inspire...While Baking Since 1998 Companies Have Retained Us to Find Talented Professionals www.RecruitingforGood.com Created for Those Who Do More...Participate in Monthly Poetry Contests to Celebrate Your Mom All Year Long

Recruiting for Good launches creative poetry contest in May to reward the most inspiring one line poem about mom's baking with a dining gift card in June 2020.

Participate in one line poem contest about mom's baking, win dining gift card to enjoy, or take mom out to lunch.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a purpose driven staffing agency generating proceeds to fund Fun Goodie Foodie Games for like-minded family and friends who are passionate, love purpose, and play.According to Recruiting for Good, Fun Advocate+Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We created our fun monthly poetry contest for those who love to celebrate moms all year long. Participate to start today."How to Participate in One Line Poetry Contest Contest is for anyone who loves their mom's delicious baking (age 7-107 years young), and lives in LA.The most inspiring monostich (one line poem) about mom's baking wins ($25 dining gift card).1. Simply write a 1 line poem 'What do you love most about Mom's baking.'2. Email poem to sara(at)rewardingla(dot)com. If under 18 years of age, have parent email poem.3. With email please include first name, age, and what city the person lives in; winner chosen on June 1st, 2020.Carlos Cymerman adds, "Now you can use your creative talent to win a dining gift card to enjoy or take mom out to lunch."AboutSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented professionals in Accounting, Engineering, and Information Technology. www.RecruitingforGood.com . Our clients' employees enjoy access to The Goodie Foodie Club; fun contests, events, and summer program for kids.The Goodie Foodie Club, building a community for like-minded family and friends who share the same values. First members are kids who teach us how to live passionately, with purpose, and play. www.GoodieFoodieClub.com . Membership is open to employees of companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search.Kids Get Paid to Eat + Learn + Work is a fun community project that teaches kids life+work skills thru fun weekend gigs. Kids enjoy writing reviews for the Best Food in the Hood. Kids choose their restaurants, develop own content, and follow thru. R4G's fun goal for kids is to get 100 reviews done by July 1, 2020. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com The Fun Summer Foodie Program is launching on August 1st, 2020 for 5 weeks. Recruiting for Good is generating proceeds from placements to help fund and make it cost free for family and kids.What happens when your passion is creative expression, food, and love of mom. Inspired to write from your heart www.TheFoodPoetSociety.com is awaiting your arrival. Every month, Recruiting for Good will sponsor fun creative poetry writing contests; and Reward LA's Best Dining to Enjoy + Gift + Share.



