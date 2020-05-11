Coach Ballgame James Lowe Launches Coloring Book Youth Fall in Love with Game of Baseball

The Official Coach Ballgame Coloring Book helps kids Fall in Love with Baseball. He also engages youth while playing drums, guitar and sings Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Coach Ballgame James Lowe of CA partners with St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. on new coloring book about America’s greatest pastime, baseball.

Right away we knew Coach Ballgame needed a coloring book. Fortunately, we had one mutual contact to help bring us all together, FOX Sports Announcer, Joe Buck.” — Ken Rich - COO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James Lowe, Coach Ballgame of Orange County, CA partners with St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. creating a new educational coloring book. The new book features Coach Ballgame’s unique approach to educating children on America’s greatest pastime, baseball.

“When we first saw Coach Ballgame through social media, right away we knew Coach Ballgame needed a coloring book”, said Ken Rich, COO at Really Big Coloring Books®. "We were simply captivated by Coaches approach to engaging children, teaching them through positive methods to build self-esteem. Fortunately, we had one mutual contact to help bring us all together, FOX Sports Announcer, Joe Buck."

The official coloring book is 8.5 x 11.0 inches with bright colorful card stock glossy covers with 20 inside pages of special designed art reflecting the mission of Coach Ballgame. Including a special QR code with a song inside the book direct from Coach as he plays guitar sings with friends Drew Carey, Dr. Oz, Bernie Williams, baseball fans and more. The book also contains various lessons of good sportsmanship, quality educational games and of course pages of Coach Ballgame to color keeping families entertained for months. Available direct from the publisher on www.coloringbook.com for only $4.99 or as a preferred Amazon Prime product for $6.99.

“I was excited about the concept of a coloring book to help reinforce the messages that the kids learn at my baseball clinics, camps and sandlot games”, says James Lowe, Coach Ballgame. Lowe continues, “As my message expands through partnerships with Major League Baseball’s Play Ball Camps and major media outlets around the country, this book will serve as a great introduction to my teachings and will hopefully add to helping the kids fall in love with the game of baseball”.

ABOUT COACH BALLGAME

James Lowe, aka Coach Ballgame grew up in Asheboro, NC. His father and older brothers taught him baseball, and his mother taught him everything else. He attended Brown University where he was a Captain and All Ivy League Outfielder on the Baseball Team. After graduating, he moved to California and began coaching youth baseball. In his 15 years of experience, he has coached over 15,000 kids all across the country. Coach Ballgame, his wife Tara, aka “Mrs. Ballgame” and their daughters Avery and Aubrey live in Orange County, CA. He is also a musician, plays drums, guitar and sings!



ABOUT REALLY BIG COLORING BOOKS.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups like SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. and other industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.For more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company web domain library consists of more than 1600 domains across the globe mostly relating to books and music. 314-695-5757 USA.

