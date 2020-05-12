Corin's OPSInsight™ Receives 510k Clearance for use in Total Hip Arthroplasty

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight

New cloud-based software brings Corin’s flagship Optimized Positioning System (OPS™) onto a dynamic online platform.

OPSInsight takes 3D dynamic planning for THA to a new level.” — Dr. Gwo-Chin Lee

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin recently received FDA 510k clearance for OPSInsight™, a cloud-based software program that enables surgeons to access and adjust customised pre-operative plans for total hip arthroplasty. This interactive planning solution is the latest evolution of Corin’s Optimized Positioning System (OPS™), which uses pre-operative functional imaging to enable surgeons to precisely plan optimal implant alignment, considering individual patient anatomy, spinopelvic mobility and functional biomechanics.

Now, with OPSInsight™, surgeons can not only interact with the OPS™ plan but can also access additional information, including advanced spinopelvic assessment, impingement analysis and radiodensity mapping. This level of insight is significant in providing implant placement that is personalised for each patient’s needs.

Corin’s Chief Innovation Officer, Jim Pierrepont, PhD, said, “Our belief is that OPSInsight™ is the new gold standard in THA planning. The possible depth of analysis is unparalleled, and key insights are presented in an intuitive and user-friendly interface to our surgeons. We believe this level of planning is a necessity to improve outcomes in THA”.

“OPSInsight takes 3D dynamic planning for THA to a new level. It is an extremely powerful tool that allows surgeons to see in real time the effects of changing component size and orientation on fit, hip length/offset, and risk of impingement. It is a step closer being able to fully personalize THA for our patients”, said Dr. Gwo-Chin Lee, (PA, USA).

OPSInsight™ is a key technology of Corin’s connected digital ecosystem, CorinConnect™. The personalised technologies deployed within CorinConnect™ generate actionable insights, pre-, intra- and post-operatively. These insights are combined and presented back to the surgeon on a customised dashboard, augmenting their clinical decision making, with a vision to improving future patient outcomes.

OPS Insight



