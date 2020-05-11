Federal Reserve publishes updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility
May 11, 2020
Federal Reserve publishes updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility
For release at 10:30 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday published updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) to provide pricing and other information.
The MLF, which was established under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary, will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities to help manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.