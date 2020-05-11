There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,126 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve publishes updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility

May 11, 2020

For release at 10:30 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday published updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) to provide pricing and other information.

The MLF, which was established under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary, will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities to help manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

