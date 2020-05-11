Federal Reserve publishes updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday published updates to the term sheet for the Municipal Liquidity Facility (MLF) to provide pricing and other information.

The MLF, which was established under Section 13(3) of the Federal Reserve Act, with approval of the Treasury Secretary, will offer up to $500 billion in lending to states and municipalities to help manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

