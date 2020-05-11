Attorney General Moody Calls for a Congressional Investigation into China’s COVID-19 Cover-Up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is calling on Congress to investigate the communist Chinese government’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to the leadership of the U.S. House and Senate Foreign Relations Committees, Speaker of the House, Senate Majority Leader, and other congressional leaders, Attorney General Moody and 17 other state attorneys general are calling for a congressional investigation into China’s role in covering up its coronavirus crisis and intentionally misleading the international community about the severity of the disease.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “What did the Communist Party of China know, when did they know it and why did its members participate in a massive conspiracy to cover up and mislead the international community about the severity and highly contagious nature of the novel coronavirus?

“We need answers and we need them soon. Americans are dying and millions are losing their jobs. We demand to know whether China lied to the world as the coronavirus rapidly traveled from Wuhan to our shores—infecting and killing thousands along the way.”

The letter sent by Attorney General Moody and the coalition to congressional leaders states, “We must all hold China accountable for the devastation and destruction caused by COVID-19. Tens of thousands have died from the virus and millions have lost their jobs. Countless businesses, both big and small, will perish and our states will grapple with tough economic decisions for years to come.”

To read the letter in its entirety, click here .

The current U.S. death toll from this coronavirus is nearly 80,000—including more than 1,700 in Florida. The pandemic’s economic devastation has caused the unemployment rate to skyrocket from 3.5 percent in February to its current rate of 14.7 percent. The Chinese government’s mishandling and deliberate deception has caused death and hardship for millions of Americans. Republican attorneys general, as chief legal officers of their respective states, want to hold China accountable for its actions.