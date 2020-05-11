Coronavirus - Uganda: Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) Supports Uganda's Fight against COVID19

The tightening of the general isolation measures that have been in place in Uganda for a month to combat the global COVID-19 outbreak has led to an economic recession in the entire country, especially in Kampala, the capital city.

To support people who stay at their homes because of the isolation measures, 1,000 food parcels prepared by TİKA were delivered to the National Task Force for Combating COVID-19, which operates under the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda.

The food parcels, which contain flour, beans, and sugar, were delivered by the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem ALP and TİKA’s Uganda Coordinator Yahya ACU to Mary Karoro Okurut, Minister in Charge of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda.

In his statement, the Republic of Turkey’s Ambassador to Uganda Fikret Kerem ALP said that the food parcels would be distributed to those in need and that they also continue to support the Ministry of Health.

Minister Mary Karoro Okurut expressed her gratitude to Turkey for its assistance on behalf of the Republic of Uganda.



