BeyondTrust Named a Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM)

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management, has again been recognized as a leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM), ranking in the top two for both Product and Market Leadership. BeyondTrust also received a “Strong Positive”—the highest possible rating—for Security, Functionality, Interoperability and Deployment.

According to the report, PAM has become one of the fastest growing areas of cyber security and risk management solutions, and KuppingerCole predicts it to grow to $5.4 billion in the next five years. KuppingerCole Senior Analyst, Paul Fisher, states in the report, “That growth has largely been driven by changes in business computing practices and compliance demands from governments and trading bodies, as well as increased levels of cybercrime. Digital transformation, regulations such as GDPR, the shift to the cloud and, most recently, the growth of DevOps in organizations looking to accelerate their application development processes are all adding to the growth.”

The strength and breadth of BeyondTrust’s portfolio is recognized by its top two ranking in both Product and Market Leadership, ahead of many vendors, including Thycotic and Centrify. Per the report, BeyondTrust, “represents one of the largest PAM vendors in combined revenue and customer size numbers,” and, “its main suite of products is now streamlined for Privileged Password Management, Endpoint Privileged Management and Secure Remote Access.”

Fisher also writes that, “BeyondTrust PAM can be deployed on cloud, hybrid and on-premises,” and, “all modules from the three main categories will integrate and supports a common interface.” In addition, “There is a good selection of third-party integrations with SailPoint and Splunk on the list, and its long-time partnership with ServiceNow now looks a good bet as digital workplace and service desk tools are becoming part of the PAM universe.”

More than 20,000 organizations around the world, including 78 of the Fortune 100, use BeyondTrust’s PAM solutions to secure and enable their business. To learn more, visit www.beyondtrust.com.

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

