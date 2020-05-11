HMS to Present at the BofA Securities 2020 Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced its management team is scheduled to participate in the BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 10:20 a.m. ET.



Management will deliver an HMS overview presentation and participate in a virtual fireside chat session. An audio webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at http://investor.hms.com/events-and-presentations .

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.



Investor Contact : Media Contact : Robert Borchert Lacey Hautzinger SVP, Investor Relations Sr. Director, External Communications robert.borchert@hms.com lacey.hautzinger@hms.com 469-284-2140 469-284-7240



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.