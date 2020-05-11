Derby Building Products Supports Today’s Market with Innovative Tando Dealer Express Program

/EIN News/ -- Quebec City, Quebec, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derby Building Products, parent company of the Tando® brand of products, announces Tando Dealer Express, a program that supports all dealers to make Tando products easier to buy and sell. With Tando Dealer Express, Tando products are ordered through the distributor, but shipped directly to the dealer, quickly and economically, to keep orders moving.

“We launched Tando Express in 2019 as a way to better serve our partners. This year, we refocused the program into Tando Dealer Express with the objective to make transacting business even easier for our dealers given current market conditions,” said Ralph Bruno, Derby’s CEO. “Tando Dealer Express can help supplement and bridge any product gaps while inventory dollars are tight. This will allow our distributors and dealers to capture revenue and ensure that no orders are left behind.”

Bruno said the program will be heavily promoted with a 4-6-week marketing campaign and dedicated landing page on the website (tandobp.com). Bruno emphasized the improved Tando Dealer Express was developed based on feedback from distributor and dealer partners and is designed to ensure dealers can get what they need during the pandemic - especially for installers in the middle of a job.

With Tando Dealer Express, dealers can purchase a wide variety of Tando products to be delivered to their location within two weeks. Additional elements of Tando Dealer Express include:

• Product accessories such as J-Channel, Vinyl Corners and Starter Strip will be available in shorter lengths to allow for economical shipping via parcel post.

• Stocking Dealers will receive pricing advantages over non-stocking dealers with Tando Dealer Express, in addition to all of the other benefits of being a Tando Stocking Dealer.

• All products in all colors of TandoStone, the #1 brand of composite stone, are included along with all colors of TandoShake's RoughSawn (Single and Dual), Rustic Cedar 9, and the iconic Hand Split Shake.

To participate in the program, a dealer/lumberyard simply contacts their Tando Distributor to place a Tando Dealer Express order. Or they can visit the Tando Dealer Express page, or call (844) MY-TANDO for program information and to locate a Tando Distributor in their area. Tando is best known for products that have defined composite stone and exterior shake to create on-trend mixed material looks including TandoStone and TandoShake – which are now even easier to buy and sell. To learn more about all Tando products, visit www.tandobp.com.

About Tando

Tando’s exterior building products leverage innovation and manufacturing technology to solve market challenges such as labor shortages, long lead times, and moisture concerns all while meeting consumer demand for mixed material exteriors and low maintenance. From launching the first polymer shake over 40 years ago to developing the #1 brand of Composite Stone, Tando has a proven history of creating new categories, including TandoStone®, Beach House Shake®, and TandoShake®. Tando is owned by Derby Building Products. For more information, visit www.tandobp.com or www.beachhouseshake.com.

Maureen Murray Derby Building Products Inc. 9739931570 precise2@optonline.net



