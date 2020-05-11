Aluminum Laminated Film Market to reach US$ 88.7 Mn globally by end of 2027, Says CMI

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum laminated film market was valued at US$ 28.9 Mn in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.0% over the forecast period (2020-2027), in terms of revenue.

Key Trends and Analysis:

The aluminum laminated film market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing sales of smartphones across the globe. Aluminum laminated film is used for packaging of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. These batteries finds application in various electrical appliances including smartphones, hence increasing sales of smartphones is expected to drive demand for lithium ion batteries, which in turn is expected to drive demand for aluminum laminated film. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian smartphone market grew by 7.1% in 2018. Moreover, according to the same source, a total of 32.1 million smartphones were shipped to India in January to March quarter of 2019.

Lithium ion batteries are classified into cylindrical cell, button cell, prismatic cell, and pouch cell according to their shape and packaging. Aluminum laminated film is used for packaging of the pouch cells. The pouch cells offer simple, lightweight, and flexible solution to battery design. The pouch cell makes efficient use of space and can achieve 90-95% packaging efficiency, the highest among battery packs. The pouch cells are preferable for portable applications such as smartphones, tablets etc. requiring high load currents. The growth of portable electronic devices market is expected to drive demand for pouch cells, which is further expected to drive demand for aluminum laminated film over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global aluminum laminated film market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The growth of the global aluminum laminated film market is attributed to increasing demand for energy storage systems from power generation sector. Energy storage system uses a group of batteries such as lithium ion batteries to store electrical energy. Energy storage systems enable industrial enterprises and power-sensitive facilities such as hospitals to continue running, when conventional power sources and generators fail or unable to function. Moreover, these batteries are environmentally safe and lower cost alternative to carbon-based fuels. Thus, increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions is expected to drive demand for energy storage systems, which is expected to drive demand for aluminum laminated film.

Among regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share, in terms of revenue, in the global aluminum laminated film market in 2018. This is attributed to increasing demand for electrical appliances in the region, owing to changing lifestyle patterns and increasing disposable income of the population. For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, China's per capita disposable income was at US$ 4,461.95 in 2019, which was up by 5.8% from 2018. Moreover, according to the same source, urban and rural per capita disposable income in china was at US$ 6,061.7 and US$ 2,292.6 in 2019, up by 5% and 6.2% from 2018 respectively.

Prominent players operating in the aluminum laminated film are focusing on adopting strategies such as product development to strengthen their position in the global market. For instance, in 2015, Showa Denko K.K. developed its new aluminum laminated films with electro conductivity, which can be used for packaging of lithium ion batteries and a new technology to apply these laminates to ultra-thin lithium ion batteries. The company passed electro conductivity to aluminum laminated films by surfacing one side of them with cathode or anode metal layer. The new laminates eliminates the necessity to deposit tab-leads on cathode and anode which results in downsizing and weight reduction of lithium ion batteries.

Key companies operating in the global aluminum laminated film include—

Showa Denko K.K., Avocet Steel Strip Ltd., T&T Enertechno Co., Ltd., Daoming Optics and Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanografi Co. Inc., AME Energy Company, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Selen Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Targray Technology International, and Gelon LIB Group

Market Segmentation:

Global Aluminum Laminated Film Market, By Process Type: Thermal Process Dry Process

Global Aluminum Laminated Film Market, By Application: Lithium-ion Battery Others

Global Aluminum Laminated Film Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa Central Africa South Africa







